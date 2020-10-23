October 23, 2020

IT’S COME TO THIS: Twitter Blue Checks Mock Trump’s ‘Coyote’ Remark and It Ends Disastrously for Them.

Twitter blue checks who tried to mock President Trump for saying “coyotes” smuggle children across the southern border of the United States learned the hard way that Trump was not actually talking about the animal.

“Did @realDonaldTrump just say 545 kids they can’t find their parents for came over through ‘cartels and coyotes’?!” asked Dar’shun Kendrick, a corporate attorney and state representative in Georgia who supports Joe Biden. “How the hell does a coyote bring a whole human across the border?!”

No really, she did:



In fact: Lots and lots and lots of blue-check libs don’t know what a coyote is (screenshots):



Exit question: “Did you think the left has the slightest clue what goes on near the border other than orange man bad?“