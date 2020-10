STANDING UP TO STAND DOWNS: Me in the Washington Examiner: The Second Amendment is as necessary today as it has ever been. “In 2020, riots and looting broke out across the US. In cities from Seattle to New York, police were ordered to stand down. The lesson: You can’t rely on the police to protect your life and property from criminal aggression, writes @ProfDBernstein.” And read the academic article the op-ed is based on.

