October 23, 2020

I DON’T EVEN DISAGREE WITH HIM. AND I LIKE (SOME) CITIES:  The City is Killing America.

I’d say the blindness and provincialism of the urban upper classes is killing America, but it might be a case of potato potahto.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 2:58 am
