October 23, 2020
I DON’T EVEN DISAGREE WITH HIM. AND I LIKE (SOME) CITIES: The City is Killing America.
I’d say the blindness and provincialism of the urban upper classes is killing America, but it might be a case of potato potahto.
I DON’T EVEN DISAGREE WITH HIM. AND I LIKE (SOME) CITIES: The City is Killing America.
I’d say the blindness and provincialism of the urban upper classes is killing America, but it might be a case of potato potahto.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.