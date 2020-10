HECK, I THINK A LOT OF SUBURBAN WOMEN LIE, TOO. I MEAN, NO ONE WANTS THEIR KIDS HARASSED IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD. BUT HOW MUCH IS THIS A MOVEMENT AND HOW MUCH POSITIONAL CHIC? Suburban Women Narrative Is Strong, Some Women Are Stronger.

I think like the pussy hatters and occupier and all that, they’re mostly either paid or political morons, and not nearly as many as these puff pieces make them out to be. Astroturf all the way down.