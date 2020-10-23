«
»

October 23, 2020

BIDEN BREAKS GODWIN’S LAW: Biden shocks debate viewers with bizarre Hitler reference.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden shocked viewers on Thursday with a bizarre reference to Adolf Hitler during the final presidential debate.

Trump said he has a civil “We’re not in a war, we have a good relationship,” Trump said of his relationship with North Korea Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.

“Having a good relationship with leaders of other countries is a good thing,” Trump said.

Biden shot back, “That’s like saying we had a good relationship with Hitler before he in fact invaded Europe.”

Fact check: We did not have a good relationship with Hitler prior to WWII: The Transatlantic Duel: Hitler Vs. Roosevelt.

