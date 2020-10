PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Shot: CNN: Online memes were a factor in drivers ‘attacking’ protesters in the street this summer.

—Twitchy, today.

● Chaser: Reginald Denny on ‘Larry King Live,’ January 18, 1993.

—Transcript from January 18, 2000 rerun — on CNN.

● Hangover: Dear Protesters and/or Rioters: Get Out of the Damn Road. “This is personal to me because I know what it’s like to get hit by a car.”

—Jim Treacher at PJ Media, September 25th.