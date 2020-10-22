October 22, 2020

GET WOKE, GO BROKE: Ratings for Game 1 of the World Series Crash 25%, Viewership at All-Time Low. A friend on Facebook comments: “I think millions of people discovered that their addiction to sport was a habit, and that habit has now been broken. I had no idea until two minutes ago that the World Series had even begun. That has never happened in my life. I haven’t watched the NFL or the NBA all year.”

America’s institutions are run by people who care more about the opinion of their social peers than the well-being of the instutitions with which they have been entrusted. They don’t really care if they go broke, so long as they get credit for being woke. This is a fundamental breach of duty on their part, akin to the taking of bribes, but they no longer believe in duty anyway.