AND THE PROBLEM IS THAT INTERFERING WITH OUR ELECTION ISN’T HARD. OVER THE YEARS SINCE MOTOR VOTER, THE DEMOCRATS HAVE TURNED OUR ELECTIONS INTO A PARODY OF ELECTIONS. YOU KNOW HOW MILITARY PEOPLE CALL MREs MEALS REJECTED BY ETHIOPIANS? WELL, WE HAVE ELECTIONS ETHIOPIANS LAUGH AT: FBI and DNI: Iran interfering in election to damage Trump, sending fake emails and other cyber activities.