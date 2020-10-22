October 22, 2020

BIDEN: “America was an idea. We’ve never lived up to it but we’ve never walked away from it before.“

Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted that statement Wednesday evening, describing the country he wishes to lead — in the past tense.

The full text of the tweet reads: “America was an idea. We’ve never lived up to it but we’ve never walked away from it before.”

* * * * * * *

Biden has sometimes added “men and women” to the text of the Declaration, and has occasionally forgotten it altogether (“you know, you know the thing“).

But what is new in Biden’s tweet is his emphasis on America’s mistakes — echoing his recent refrains about “systemic racism,” apparently an attempt to identify with the left-wing protests of the last several months.

President Donald Trump has sought to draw a contrast with Biden on this point, adding a line to his recent speeches: “The Democrat party is ashamed of America. The Republican party is proud of America, and that’s a big difference.”