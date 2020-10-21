October 21, 2020

QUESTION ASKED: Biden Yelling at Reporters Is Okay?

Over the weekend, CBS News producer Bo Erickson asked a very mild question on what is apparently supposed to be a forbidden topic, his family’s financial wheeling and dealing: “Mr. Biden, what is your response to the New York Post story about your son, sir?”

Biden lashed out like the CBS guy was somehow from Fox News: “I know you’d ask it. I have no response. It’s another smear campaign. It’s right up your alley. They’re the questions you always ask.”

This is remarkably similar to last fall, when Fox’s Peter Doocy dared to ask about Hunter Biden’s gigs: “Mr. Vice President, how many times have you ever spoken to your son about his overseas business dealings?” Biden claimed: “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.” That was implausible then, and it’s ridiculous now. The New York Post report puts Joe Biden in a meet-and-greet with Hunter’s client at Burisma, the corrupt Ukrainian oil company.

When Doocy continued, Biden yelled at him: “Trump’s doing this because he knows I’ll beat him like a drum. And he’s using the abuse of power and every element of the presidency to try to do something to smear me.” Biden claimed “Everybody looked at this, and everybody’s looked at it and said there’s nothing there,” and then yelled at Doocy “Ask the right questions!”

Translation: “The right questions” means never unspool a question about anything having to do with the Biden clan’s lucrative and suspicious lobbying based on their government connections.