October 21, 2020
QUESTION ASKED: Biden Yelling at Reporters Is Okay?
Over the weekend, CBS News producer Bo Erickson asked a very mild question on what is apparently supposed to be a forbidden topic, his family’s financial wheeling and dealing: “Mr. Biden, what is your response to the New York Post story about your son, sir?”
Biden lashed out like the CBS guy was somehow from Fox News: “I know you’d ask it. I have no response. It’s another smear campaign. It’s right up your alley. They’re the questions you always ask.”
This is remarkably similar to last fall, when Fox’s Peter Doocy dared to ask about Hunter Biden’s gigs: “Mr. Vice President, how many times have you ever spoken to your son about his overseas business dealings?” Biden claimed: “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.” That was implausible then, and it’s ridiculous now. The New York Post report puts Joe Biden in a meet-and-greet with Hunter’s client at Burisma, the corrupt Ukrainian oil company.
When Doocy continued, Biden yelled at him: “Trump’s doing this because he knows I’ll beat him like a drum. And he’s using the abuse of power and every element of the presidency to try to do something to smear me.” Biden claimed “Everybody looked at this, and everybody’s looked at it and said there’s nothing there,” and then yelled at Doocy “Ask the right questions!”
Translation: “The right questions” means never unspool a question about anything having to do with the Biden clan’s lucrative and suspicious lobbying based on their government connections.
Long before Biden started “slowing down,” he’s had quite a history of lashing out at reporters, most of whom who take it, because they’re Democratic Party operatives with bylines, and don’t want to upset their boss. He’s also lashed at voters as well:
● Biden Snaps At Reporter For Asking About Bombshell New York Post Reports, Does Not Deny.
● Biden calls woman ‘lying dog-faced pony soldier’ at N.H. campaign event.
● How Joe Biden Gets Away With Calling A Voter A Fat, Dumb, Liar.
● Joe Biden and Kamala Harris deploy the Charlottesville hoax to stir up racial pain and anger.
● ‘Classy:’ Joe Biden Snaps At Reporter After Being Asked About Hunter’s Paternity Test.
● Bullying Biden Yells at Fox’s Doocy: ‘Ask the Right Questions!’
● Biden Accused of Sexism After Remarks to Female Moderator.
● Biden Explodes When Confronted On Lying About Charlottesville. Video Proves Biden Wrong.
● Joe Biden Says There Are Three Genders; Grabs Student’s Arm When She Asks ‘What Are They?’
And these classics from the Obama era:
● VP Biden’s Office Apologizes For Locking Reporter In Storage Closet During Fundraiser.
● Vengeance: Biden’s Office Seeks Investigation Into Unfriendly Journalist.
And of course, ground zero, from 1988: Why Joe Biden’s First Campaign for President Collapsed After Just 3 Months.
Last month, the New York Daily News quoted Biden as saying “‘Presidents of the United States should be presidential and lead by example as well as make clear exactly where they stand. Getting down in the gutter where the president does…that’s not the job of the president,’ Biden said. ‘If we were behind a barn somewhere it would be a different thing.’”
Between Biden’s evasiveness over the court packing question and anger at both journalists and reporters, he’s failed at both of his self-stated goals.