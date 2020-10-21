October 21, 2020

ANN ALTHOUSE: What if a woman had been caught — like Jeffrey Toobin — masturbating on camera during a Zoom business call? “I think if a woman mishandling her computer camera exposed herself accidentally, there would be tremendous sympathy and an immediate understanding that it would not be talked about — about like what you’d do if you walked in on someone using the toilet. If the circumstances indicated that she was intentionally exhibiting herself — could that have been the case with Toobin? — then I think people would regard her as having a very serious mental problem and would close ranks around her and try to protect and help her. In either case — accidental or intentional — I don’t think a woman would have been as badly treated as Toobin — who has been ruthlessly ridiculed and humiliated.”

Well, Toobin is a self-righteous hypocrite and we seldom go easy on those. Also, I think a woman would be treated just as badly, if she were, you know, a Republican woman.