October 21, 2020

DON SURBER: Reading The Polls. “Gallup reported that 28% of Americans call themselves Republican, while 27% call themselves Democrats. That is the first time in 16 years that Republicans outnumber Democrats. The mass registration effort by Republicans in Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania, and elsewhere support this because it shows the nation is trending Republican. How the nation is trending matters more than actual registrations. In 2000, when Bush 43 flipped West Virginia, Democrats not only had twice as many registered voters in the state, they had the majority of registrations. Democrats vote Republican and then register Republican. I went a few decades like that.”