October 21, 2020
DISPATCHES FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE SWAMP AND THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: “The message from Georgetown is clear. [Peter] Strzok is too sleazy to work for the FBI or for Robert Mueller, but not to teach at Georgetown University.”
DISPATCHES FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE SWAMP AND THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: “The message from Georgetown is clear. [Peter] Strzok is too sleazy to work for the FBI or for Robert Mueller, but not to teach at Georgetown University.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.