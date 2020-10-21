«
»

October 21, 2020

DISPATCHES FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE SWAMP AND THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: “The message from Georgetown is clear. [Peter] Strzok is too sleazy to work for the FBI or for Robert Mueller, but not to teach at Georgetown University.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:44 pm
