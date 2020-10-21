October 21, 2020

FUNNY HOW ALL THESE TALKING HEADS WHO LECTURE US ON MORALS AND DECENCY SEEM TO HAVE SLEAZY BACKSTORIES: Who is Casey Greenfield and when did she have a child with Jeffrey Toobin?

Casey Greenfield is an American attorney and Yale Law School graduate who started her own firm, Casey Greenfield PC, in 2015.

The 46-year-old describes herself as a “matrimonial and family lawyer” on her personal Twitter account.

Greenfield made headlines in 2009 after reports claimed she was pregnant – and Toobin, a legal analyst for CNN, was the baby daddy.

Sources told the Daily News back in 2010 that their alleged affair began when the young lawyer fell for Toobin, now 60, when she was in her 20s.

But Toobin was still married to his college sweetheart Amy McIntosh, whom he wed in 1986 and had two children with.

“Jeff and Casey saw each other off and on over the years,” one source told the newspaper.

“She was married to someone else for two years. After her divorce, she started seeing Jeff again. He said he was going to leave his wife for her. But, by then, Casey had begun to distrust him. She suspected he had several other mistresses.” . . .

When Greenfield became pregnant with his child in 2008, Toobin allegedly offered her “money if she’d have an abortion,” the Daily News reported.

He allegedly offered to pay for her to have another child later on through a sperm donor, according to the Daily News.

“When Casey wouldn’t have an abortion, Jeff told her she was going to regret it, that she shouldn’t expect any help from him,” claimed another source.