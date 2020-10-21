«
October 21, 2020

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Another Debate, Another Partisan Hack Moderator.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Could we maybe get just one debate with a moderator who isn’t a partisan Democrat swamp creature?

Answer: No. Don’t be silly.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Joy Behar is thankful for Jeffery Toobin’s schwanzstucker.
  • Memo to NeverTrumpers: It’s OK to admit you’re Democrats.
  • Meet the restraunteurs who deep-fried Pennsylvania’s lockdown.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:58 am
