October 20, 2020

ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Disneyland reopening: Theme park fires back over CA’s ‘arbitrary guidelines.’ In September, Disney announced it was laying off about 28,000 employees in its Parks, Experiences and Products division:

Disneyland is firing back at California following the release of the state’s theme park guidelines.

In an online statement Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland resort said:

“We have proven that we can responsibly reopen, with science-based health and safety protocols strictly enforced at our theme park properties around the world. Nevertheless, the State of California continues to ignore this fact, instead mandating arbitrary guidelines that it knows are unworkable and that hold us to a standard vastly different from other reopened businesses and state-operated facilities. Together with our labor unions we want to get people back to work, but these State guidelines will keep us shuttered for the foreseeable future, forcing thousands more people out of work, leading to the inevitable closure of small family-owned businesses and irreparable devastating the Anaheim/Southern California community.”