October 20, 2020

ROGER SIMON: Hunter Biden Was Trying to Tell Us Something.

Whether he did it accidentally, on purpose, or (most likely) something in between, when Hunter Biden left a laptop loaded with incriminating evidence about himself and his family, at a computer repair shop in Delaware, he was trying to tell us something.

That something was that his father, aka the “big guy,” who had only days before announced he was running for president, was big trouble.

You don’t have to be Sigmund Freud to figure that out. Nor is it hard to figure out why Hunter might have become an addict and engaged in other self-destructive acts not suitable for a family website but apparently immortalized on the hard drive.

The Joe Biden that is being sold to us ad infinitum as Mr. Just-Plain-Folks-American was not the man his son saw. (This is not to absolve Hunter of responsibility for his actions, but to put them in perspective.)

Note that one of the first of the emails published, and therefore (purposefully?) easy to find, from Hunter to his daughter Naomi, reads:

“But I don’t receive any respect and that’s fine I guess. Works for you, apparently. I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years. It’s really hard, but don’t worry, unlike Pop I won’t make you give me half your salary.”

We also saw email of a prospective billion dollar deal with Chinese businessmen whose profit percentages would be divided with “10 held by H for the big guy?”

Hunter was to be Joe’s bag man. He probably was more often than we know, jetting around with his father on Air Force Two. The numbers from all these deals—Moscow, China, Kazakhstan, etc.— are staggering. More are coming soon. Just today we learn of Hunter’s (and no doubt Joe’s by extension) activities in Romania.

Bag man, indeed, but evidently it was not easy being Joe Biden’s son.