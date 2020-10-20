October 20, 2020
SEEN ON FACEBOOK:
UPDATE: BREAKING: FBI Has Hunter Biden’s Hard Drive, Which May Contain Images of Underage Girls.
So it’s gonna turn out that Facebook and Twitter maneuvered themselves into covering up kiddie porn, isn’t it?
