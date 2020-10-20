«
»

October 20, 2020

SEEN ON FACEBOOK:

UPDATE: BREAKING: FBI Has Hunter Biden’s Hard Drive, Which May Contain Images of Underage Girls.

So it’s gonna turn out that Facebook and Twitter maneuvered themselves into covering up kiddie porn, isn’t it?

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:12 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.