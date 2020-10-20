October 20, 2020

RIP: Spencer Davis, Veteran British Rocker Known for ‘Gimme Some Lovin’,’ Dead at 81. “In 1963, he saw brothers Steve and Muff Winwood performing in a Birmingham pub and convinced them to form a band with him, with Steve’s soaring voice and rousing keyboard playing at the center. Performing a steady repertoire of R&B covers, the Spencer Davis Group quickly developed a following, performed frequently in London and signed with Fontana Records. There, they released a string of Top 10 British hits — beginning with ‘Keep on Running’ in 1966 and continuing with ‘Somebody Help Me,’ ‘I’m A Man’ and ‘Gimme Some Lovin’’ in 1967; the latter two were significant hits in the U.S. as well and were later covered by Chicago and the Blues Brothers, respectively. The hits were all sung by Steve Winwood, whom many people naturally thought was Davis.”