October 20, 2020

JEFFREY TOOBIN INSPIRES THE POETS OF SOCIAL MEDIA: Here, for no good reason other than schadenfreude, is a sampling of some of the Bards of Facebook reacting to the monkey business of CNN and The New Yorker’s superstar :

Toobin and Louis CK

Played pocket pool all the long day

When his neighbor they seen her

And they pulled out their wiener

Now both of them wished they were gay.

Not that there’s anything wrong with that...

CNN had a lame legal hack,

Who chose an odd time to jack,

Whipped out and seen by all,

Who said “my that’s awfully small”

Now both dicks won’t likely be back.

I dunno, I’m betting he’s back inside 6 months…

Toobin was working on Zoom,

And he booked a nice sex cam room,

He was spanking his monkey

And the cameras got funky

And now his job just went boom.

That’s on the theory he was sex-camming and mixed his cameras up. Here, I think is the best of the bunch:



A horny old journo named Toobin Was giving his willie some lubin’ While beating his meat His joy was complete Until he recalled he was Zoomin’

Use Burma Shave.