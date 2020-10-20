«
»

October 20, 2020

#METOOBIN: Jeffrey Toobin Can’t Be The Only Person Masturbating On Work Zoom Calls.

You can take Ben Smith away from BuzzFeed, but you can’t take the BenSmithing away from their articles when a leftist screws the pooch.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 1:44 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.