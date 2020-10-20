October 20, 2020

JOE BUCK AND TROY AIKMAN CAUGHT IN HOT MIC MOMENT RIDICULING THE MILITARY FLYOVER BEFORE NFL GAME:

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman and longtime announcer Joe Buck were awaiting for the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers when they made the comments.

“That’s a lot of jet fuel just to do a little flyover,” Aikman said.

“That’s your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work!” joked Buck.

“That stuff ain’t happening with Kamala-Biden ticket. I’ll tell you that right now, partner,” Aikman responded.

“Thank you Joe Buck and Troy Aikman for showing us the way to a better future. If only we stop the jet fuel. You know what else is a waste of jet fuel? Joe Biden flying somewhere to talk to 7 people,” tweeted commentator Carmine Sabia.

Others welcomed the comments as a signal that the pair were supportive of the Democratic presidential ticket just ahead of Election Day.