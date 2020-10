KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Where Are All of These People We’re Told Are Voting for Creepy Joe Biden? “Perhaps they do exist but don’t feel the need to show up for his ‘rallies’ because they already voted last June, or whenever the early voting fraud started. Still, you would think that a candidate who is ahead by 742 billion points in the polls could at least get some of this popular vote-crushing hordes to show up in public on occasion. Just a fraction, Joe.”