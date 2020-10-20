October 20, 2020

OUCH: AMC offers private theater rentals for as little as $99. “The USA’s largest cinema chain AMC is making its screens available for private hire, allowing groups of up to 20 people to watch a film on the big screen without having to share an auditorium with strangers. The move joins cinema chains Cinemark and Alamo Drafthouse, which SlashFilm reports started offering similar screenings earlier this summer. AMC is offering a selection of new and old films to watch, with auditorium rental prices starting at $99 plus tax.”

Twenty people, tops? That isn’t enough of a crowd to recreate “the movie theater experience” people can’t get at home.