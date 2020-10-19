October 19, 2020

MEANWHILE,, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Chins Up, Buckaroos: Donald Trump Is Going to Win.

If all you read is the headline poll numbers, you could be mistaken for believing that Joe Biden has insurmountable leads in all the traditional Blue states, has a lock on most swing states, and is so popular around the world that other countries are petitioning for statehood just so they can vote for Good Old Joe.

Well, that last part is kinda-sorta true, if we’re talking about Communist China and Russian/Ukrainian oligarchs. But that’s another story, and one I’m sure you already know far too well.

Just so we’re clear, here it is one more time: Donald Trump is going to win.

“Have you been day-drinking again?” is a question I get all the time.

The question I might get after this column is, “Are you day-drinking the Kool-Aid?”

Well, maybe.

But almost every indicator other than the big polls says the same thing: Donald Trump is going to win.

Let’s take just a couple of minutes together to look past the headlines, to the stories that really count — and that the Democrat-Media Complex largely ignores.