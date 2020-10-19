October 19, 2020

THIS IS CNN: CNN White House correspondent amplifies Democratic disinformation.

Just another day of establishment media types blindly amplifying a contrived left-wing talking point.

It is so weird that this keeps happening!

On Sunday, Democratic operatives pulled a Katie Couric, doctoring an interview of a Republican Senate candidate to make him appear unprepared, ignorant, and easily flummoxed.

Elena Kuhn of the Michigan Democratic Party was among the first to share the altered video, which purports to show Republican Michigan Senate candidate John James awkwardly dodging a question about how he plans to protect Michiganders with preexisting conditions. In real life, however, James gave a lengthy response to the question.

But for some in the press, seeking context is apparently not as important or valuable as the say-so of a Democratic operative.

“Revealing,” said CNN White House correspondent John Harwood as he promoted the 47-second clip shared by Kuhn with his more than 411,000 social media followers. Just a quick reminder: The Republican Party let Harwood moderate a GOP primary debate in 2016.*

None of these remarks, by the way, are included in the video circulated by Democratic staffers and certain members of the press.

One can dispute the merits of James’s overall response, but it is a straight falsehood to claim he was caught flat-footed by the question and had nothing to say except to assert that he is not a politician. As it turns out, James had quite a lot to say on the topic.

There is no excuse for why people like Harwood would share the doctored video. They can see it originates from Democratic staffers. They know the video gives an incomplete picture of James’s response. They know there is missing context.

They just don’t care.