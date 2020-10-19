October 19, 2020

VERY FEW PEOPLE HAVE THE MENTAL FORTITUDE TO BE ACTUAL ATHEISTS (I KNOW TWO OF THEM.) MOST OF THE SO CALLED “RATIONAL ATHEISTS” HAVE JUST FILLED THE SPACE RESERVED FOR RELIGION WITH OTHER THINGS. FYI, “SCIENCE” IS A VERY BAD THING TO USE: Modern science: Celebrating a “high priestess” instead of data.

I knew we were in trouble deep when I started seeing the signs on front yards “In this house we believe in science” followed by a list of dubious statements most of which are semantically deranged, let alone not scientifically proven.