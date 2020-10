IF YOU’RE AN AMERICAN IN CHINA, YOU SHOULD LEAVE. IT’S A TINPOT DICTATORSHIP. China warns it may detain US citizens over scholar probes: WSJ. They’re unhappy with the crackdown on their spies. They have more to lose from their isolation than we do. But they’re not actually that bright at this stuff, and they think they hold more cards than they do. Which is sad, but also dangerous. To everyone.