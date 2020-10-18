October 18, 2020

‘JE SUIS SAMUEL:’ French rally by thousands after islamic immigrant beheads history teacher; NYT writes this instead.

Here’s an actual paragraph from that article that even I, even knowing what paper it is, still find hard to believe went to print: Seizing on the symbolic nature of an attack against a high school teacher, and reprising anti-Islamist themes he has lately emphasized, Mr. Macron said the teacher had been “the victim of a terrorist, Islamist attack.”

I think that’s more of a pounce than a seize, but in any case, as Jim Treacher tweeted:

Exit quote: “This interview with a student in his class is in French, but this quote was worth the post: ‘We must continue to learn […] otherwise the terrorists have won.’”