October 18, 2020

POLITICO EUROPE, 2019: The Biden family’s strange business history: Over his decades in office, ‘Middle-Class Joe’s’ family fortunes have closely tracked his political career. “Biden’s image as a straight-shooting man of the people, however, is clouded by the careers of his son and brother, who have lengthy track records of making, or seeking, deals that cash in on his name. Interviews, court records, government filings and news reports reveal that some members of the Biden family have consistently mixed business and politics over nearly half a century, moving from one business to the next as Joe’s stature in Washington grew.”

This was back when Joe was a non-favored primary candidate, so the media could report stuff like this.