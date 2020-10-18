October 18, 2020

TWITTER LOCKS ACCOUNT WITH 1.8 MILLION FOLLOWERS: Twitter refuses to unlock New York Post account unless Hunter Biden posts deleted.

By Censoring The NY Post, Big Tech Is Begging For Big-Time Reform.

As Peggy Noonan wrote last year, “Overthrow the Prince of Facebook…Break them up. Break them in two, in three; regulate them. Declare them to be what they’ve so successfully become: once a pleasure, now a utility. It all depends on Congress, which has been too stupid to move in the past and is too stupid to move competently now. That’s what’s slowed those of us who want reform, knowing how badly they’d do it. Yet now I find myself thinking: I don’t care. Do it incompetently, but do something.”

Somebody should write a book about this stuff.