October 18, 2020

I AM NOT SURPRISED: More prostate cancer cases diagnosed at later stage, study shows. “Why the spike in advanced prostate cancers? Dr. Anthony D’Amico, a professor of radiation oncology at Harvard Medical School in Boston, said the increase was an inevitable consequence of a 2012 recommendation from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force against the routine use of prostate cancer screening with the prostate-specific antigen, or PSA, test.”

Flashback, 2011: “Many people are concerned that the new ‘science’ that has led to a sudden about-face on testing, coincident with the passage of ObamaCare, is driven by costs rather than patient welfare.”