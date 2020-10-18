October 18, 2020

STACY MCCAIN:‘Allahu Akbar’: Muslim Immigrant Decapitates French Teacher.

Notice that when “right-wing” or “white supremacist” violence occurs, the motive becomes the most important thing about the story, and every politician is expected to denounce the motive, per se. By contrast, when violence is perpetrated by left-wing extremists, by Muslims, or by any protected minority group, the media will never generalize these crimes as representing the collective sentiment of a group, nor is there any political pressure to denounce the attacker’s motive.