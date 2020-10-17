October 17, 2020

CHANGE: The Significance of Macron’s War on Islamism. “That Macron even gave an anti-Islamism speech was itself a sign of how fast the debate is moving in France. Five years ago, when Fox News referred to ‘no-go zones’ in Paris, the city’s mayor threatened to sue. Now we have an avowed centrist like Macron warning that the ‘final goal’ of the ‘ideology’ of Islamism is to ‘take complete control’ of society. Anyone making such arguments just a few years ago would have been condemned by the left as an extremist.”

Part of this is the growing pressure of reality; part of it is the shift in power balance brought about by fracking.