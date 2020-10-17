October 17, 2020

ITS ORIGIN AND PURPOSE, STILL A TOTAL MYSTERY: Teacher who showed students Muhammad cartoons decapitated in Paris terror attack.“A history teacher who had shown caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammed in class was on Friday decapitated and his assailant shot dead by French police as they tried to arrest him, police and prosecutors said. The attacker shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ as he was confronted by police, a police source said. The Muslim phrase, meaning ‘God is Great,’ has often been heard in jihadist attacks.”

The attacker’s origin and purpose could really be a mystery for Reuters and New York Times readers:

Or as Jim Treacher adds: