THAT’S SWEET: Cayman couple shares ‘blessings.’ “Before the COVID-19 crisis hit Cayman’s tourism sector, Lisha and Tom Watling made their living operating Cayman Kayaks. With lockdown measures in March, however, came the immediate end to their tourism business. While the closure of Cayman Kayaks meant loss of income, what has come in the company’s wake has been a gift for the couple.”