October 17, 2020

FIGHT THE POWER: Iraqveteran8888 and Censorship of the Second Amendment. “I can certainly show instances where a couple of years ago, if I posted a melt-down video or a top 5 guns video, it might reach 2 or 3 million views in the first 90 days. There used to be a much larger potential for videos to go viral. And that change might be a shadow ban, or in the algorithm, and although we cannot see it, we can tell it’s there by what a video can do now versus what it did a few years ago. Now, a meltdown video might only get 250,000 views, where it used to get 3 million. I believe that is because they have an algorithm that prevents these videos from showing up in the recommended section.”