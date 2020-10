I THINK THE EVIDENCE IN FAVOR OF CHLOROQUINE IS STRONGER: WHO study says remdesivir has ‘little or no effect’ on COVID-19.

UPDATE: A reader emails: “Likely both hydroxychloroquine and remdisavir work when used properly. The evidence indicates that they need to be given early before the cytokine storm, coagulopathies, and other events triggered by covid-19 begin. Apparently, the WHO study did not strictly regulate the protocols to consider timing.”