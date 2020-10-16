October 16, 2020

DEMS WANT CITIZENS UNITED REPEALED, BUT WILL COMPLAIN ABOUT THIS: RNC files FEC complaint against Twitter, claims company made ‘illegal in-kind contribution’ to Biden campaign. “The RNC claims that by limiting circulation of the New York Post article about Hunter Biden’s business dealings, and Joe Biden’s alleged knowledge of those dealings, they violated federal campaign finance law.”

A friend texts: “What’s that thing about punching back? It’ll be increasingly hard for the msm to suppress this, but I have full confidence they’ll do their best.”

I didn’t think the Democrats were planning to dismantle the First Amendment and end free speech until after they won the election next month. But their plans have changed, obviously. Which means that this treasure trove of Hunter Biden emails (leavened with some amateur porn and photos of Hunter passed out next to his crack pipe) must really be a “bombshell.” How big is this scandal if Big Tech has to try to shut down all transmission of the damning stories about the favored candidate of both Silicon Valley and Communist China (but I repeat myself)? It’s so criminal that they’re doing their damnedest to make sure that America’s low-info, COVID-panicked voters will never even hear about it, and will never realize just how corrupt Dementia Joe and his family are.

Ouch. Related: Richard Fernandez:

