October 16, 2020

CRAZY UNCLE JOE: No, Joe Biden, Cops Can’t Just Shoot People in the Leg: The former vice president’s comment during the ABC town hall was idiotic.

Sadly, your choices are pretty much limited to Crazy Uncle Joe and Creepy Uncle Joe.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:50 am
