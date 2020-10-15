«
October 15, 2020

TWITTER IS GARBAGE (CONT’D): A reader emails:

Everyone I’ve talked to who is ‘minor’ on the right on Twitter (including me) is being blacked out. ‘Twitter is overloaded.’ ‘Sorry, we can’t post this right now.’ Etc.

I think that Twitter realized it couldn’t kill the big accounts without blowback so it’s trying to cut off the oxygen by killing the retweeters.

I don’t have any contacts with major players in this field. And because of how it’s happening, I’m not even sure they’re aware.

But people like me (100 followers) aren’t being allowed to post, comment or retweet. And it seems to be twitter wide.

If you’ve got contacts that can get the word out, so much the better.

Well, maybe this will help.

Related:

Related (From Ed): Twitter’s Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very Bad Week Continues: Massive Outage Hits Right Before Presidential Town Halls.

