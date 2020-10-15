October 15, 2020

I’M NOT SHOCKED, I’M REPULSED AND DISGUSTED: Bari Weiss: Stop Being Shocked American liberalism is in danger from a new ideology—one with dangerous implications for Jews. Telling quote: “Young Jews who grasp the scope of this problem and want to fight it thus find themselves up against two fronts: their ideological enemies and their own communal leadership.” I’ve had Jewish college students call me, begging for advice on how to deal with leftist antisemitism on campus, explaining that their Hillel (Jewish student group) professional, their Hillel rabbi, or whomever else they would normally turn to is telling them to sweep the problem under the rug, less it harm their relationship with the woke groups on campus.