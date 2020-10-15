«

October 15, 2020

CAN’T STOP THE SIGNAL. STOLEN FROM A FRIEND:  “Remember, Facebook doesn’t want you to know that Biden’s son, Crackhead McStripperbang sold access to the White House to Ukrainian businessmen and when the Ukrainian Prosecutor General was looking into investigating Crackhead, Daddy Biden the VP OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA FLEW to the Ukraine and threatened to withhold $1billion in guaranteed loans unless the prosecutor general was fired.”

Apparently twitter doesn’t want you to know that either….

Technolords?  These are my VERY American middle fingers.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 12:38 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.