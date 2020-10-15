October 15, 2020

KINSLEY GAFFE: “I Strongly Oppose Anti-Fascism,” Says Far-Left Portland Mayoral Candidate Sarah Iannarone:

When she is asked if she is “Antifa,” Iannarone replied, “Antifa is not anything more than an idea, that’s what vice president Biden explained to us. It’s people who oppose anti-fascism. And I strongly oppose anti-fascism and I adopt and implement peaceful responses to that. And that is how I describe my position on this issue.”

Gaffe occurs at about the one minute mark in this video:

“This comes at a time when Iannarone leads incumbent Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) by double digits.” Incidentally, as John Sexton noted at Hot Air on Friday, “She’s a fan of Stalin and Mao too.”

Paraphrasing Mencken, Steve quipped here last week that Portland is about to get it “gooder and harder.”