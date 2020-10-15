October 15, 2020

SPACE: ‘Very High Risk’ Two Large Pieces Of Space Junk Will Collide This Week. “The two objects have a combined mass of 2,800 kilograms and if they were to smash into each other, the ‘conjunction’ could create thousands of new pieces of space junk that would put actual functioning satellites at risk. . . . There has been a growing concern among astronomers and others in the space community lately about the accelerating proliferation of space debris. The more objects there are orbiting Earth, the higher the risk of collisions. More collisions also increases the risk of future collisions further in a feedback loop that could end in a scenario known as ‘Kessler Syndrome,’ in which access to space becomes too dangerous.”

Rob Merges and I wrote on this a while back.