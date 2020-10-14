October 14, 2020

O CANADA: The faculty board at Queen’s University wants to cancel Canada’s first prime minister (for whom the law school building is currently named). Professor Bruce Pardy opposes the move and laments the influence “critical theory” is having on Canadian culture more generally. He writes: “Henry Kissinger, among others, is credited with the observation that university politics are so vicious precisely because the stakes are so small. That line is funny only if it is true. We now know it is dead wrong.”