October 15, 2020

IN OTHER NEWS, LA COSA NOSTRA BEGS FBI NOT TO INVESTIGATE AL CAPONE: Colleges beg Department of Education not to investigate Princeton: Amherst College President Carolyn “Biddy” Martin and Wesleyan University President Michael S. Roth co-authored a letter to the U.S. Department of Education. The letter was signed by presidents at more than 80 colleges and universities.

Given that Princeton just paid out a big sex discrimination settlement it’s odd that these fellow academics are defending it. Whatever happened to #MeToo?