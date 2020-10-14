October 14, 2020
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Blitzer vs Pelosi in CNN Battle Royale.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: Who put the mega-dose of testosterone in Wolf Blitzer’s Wheaties yesterday?
Answer: Seriously. We’d like to buy them a drink.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Reintroducing Amy Coney Barrett, Meme-Queen
- We might not know art, but we know that’s not it.
- Nikole Hannah-Jones has lost her mind. Or is it loster?
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.