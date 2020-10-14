October 14, 2020

MICHAEL WALSH: Time for Trump to Cut the Gordian Knot.

Every American can see with his own eyes that the Democrats have already taken to the streets, beating, punching, pummeling and in some cases even killing their political opponents. Statues have been toppling for months, and buildings razed by fire. The corrupt media calls these “mostly peaceful” protests, and fan-dances them behind a First Amendment whose guarantees of freedom they otherwise ignore.

The assault on our police departments, along with the calls to defund them and thus, in effect, to decriminalize violent crime, is yet another baleful effect of this year’ extraordinary confluence of events, disease, and politics.

State national guards and militias could end this insurrection in a few days, but it’s to the advantage of the Democrats to prolong the destruction—and fear. They need to be put on warning by the president that further wanton destruction will no longer be tolerated—before, during, or after the election.

This triad of troubles—lawfare, lockdowns, and looting—are the tangled ropes of the Democrats’ last-ditch electoral strategy, which is to continue to create enough chaos in the hopes that a weary public will say it’s had enough—and vote for the hulk of Joe Biden and the stealth-presidential candidacy of Kamala Harris just to make it stop.

But with one well-crafted speech about the danger of the “collusion” hoax, the overreaction to the coronavirus, and the violence now haunting many American cities, the president can bring all the threads together—and then, like Alexander, sever them with one bold, clarifying stroke.