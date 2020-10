FIND ANOTHER PLAY TO RUN: “Senator Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), however, will be remembered for asking something no one else asked. During her time to question Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Hirono asked, ‘Since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature?’ No, I’m not kidding.”

Well, give them credit for running the same playbook no matter the gender.